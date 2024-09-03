Man-eating wolves terror in UP: CM Yogi Adityanath gives shoot-at-sight order as 34 injured in Bahraich

Amid the growing number of wolf attacks in the Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on September 3 said that shoot-at-sight orders should be the last resort, Hindustan Times reported.

Earlier on Monday night, a five-year-old girl was mauled by a wolf when she was sleeping next to her grandmother at their home. The girl's family and neighbours saved her life while the wolf escaped.

The girl's kin said it was the first time a wolf came to their village, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, the girl is receiving treatment at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Mahasi, where two other victims injured in the attack are also being cared for.

According to the Superintendent of the Mahasi CHC, Dr Ashish Verma, a total of 34 people have been injured in these wolf attacks. "All have been treated, while two of them were referred to the District Hospital in Bahraich. Both are in stable condition," HT quoted him as saying.

Dr Verma also assured that the CHC is well-equipped to handle such emergencies, with adequate supplies of Anti-Rabies Vaccines (ARVs) and Anti-Snake Venom (ASV) provided on the orders of the Chief Minister's Office.

Looking at the stats, since March 18, a total of 10 people – mostly children – have died in wolf attacks. Among the deceased, nine are children below eight years of age and a woman aged 55 years, the HT report added.

'Operation Bhediya': To track down the wolves responsible for the attacks, the Forest Department and the Uttar Pradesh Police have joined hands and launched 'Operation Bhediya'. They have already captured four wolves in the efforts, while the search for the other two is underway. The area has been divided into seven zones and is being monitored by the authorities.

“Every gram panchayat is also given a police team. Surely, we will be successful soon,” HT quoted KS Pratap Kumar, ADG of the Gorakhpur Zone, as saying.

CM Adityanath's order: With the attacks increasing in the area, CM Adityanath ordered senior forest officials to camp in the affected districts and personally oversee rescue operations.

He held a review meeting and stressed shooting the animals should be a last resort only if rescue efforts fail.

“Coordination among the forest, police, local administration, local panchayat, and revenue departments should be ensured, and people should be made aware of the incidents and steps for their safety,” Adityanath said, adding an analysis of the underlying causes of the increased man-animal conflict.