After Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha parliamentarian Maneka Gandhi made a scathing attack on the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), calling the organization the ‘biggest cheat’ in the country and alleged ISKCON sells cows from their gaushalas (cowsheds) to butchers, it has become an issue of debate.

The video has been watched several times and shared multiple times by netizens, where most of them sought a probe into the matter by the government.

What Maneka Gandhi said?

“The biggest cheat in India today is ISKCON. They establish gaushalas for which they get unlimited benefits from the government to run them. They get huge land...everything. I just visited their Anantput Gaushala. Not a single dry cow is present. All are dairies. There is not a single calf. It means all of them were sold. ISCKON is selling all its cows to the butcher," Gandhi can be heard saying in the video that has gone viral.

Notably, a dry cow is one that has not been milked.

She can further be heard saying, “…They say their entire life is dependent on milk…Probably no one has sold as many cattle to butchers as they did. If these people can do it, what about others?"