After Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha parliamentarian Maneka Gandhi made a scathing attack on the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), calling the organization the 'biggest cheat' in the country and alleged ISKCON sells cows from their gaushalas (cowsheds) to butchers, it has become an issue of debate.

The video has been watched several times and shared multiple times by netizens, where most of them sought a probe into the matter by the government.

What Maneka Gandhi said? "The biggest cheat in India today is ISKCON. They establish gaushalas for which they get unlimited benefits from the government to run them. They get huge land...everything. I just visited their Anantput Gaushala. Not a single dry cow is present. All are dairies. There is not a single calf. It means all of them were sold. ISCKON is selling all its cows to the butcher," Gandhi can be heard saying in the video that has gone viral.

Notably, a dry cow is one that has not been milked.

She can further be heard saying, "…They say their entire life is dependent on milk…Probably no one has sold as many cattle to butchers as they did. If these people can do it, what about others?"

ISCKON statement: With the video becoming viral, ISKCON Yudhistir Govinda Das hit back at Gandhi, calling her statement 'unsubstantiated' and 'false'.

He took to X and wrote, "ISKCON has been at the forefront of cow and bull protection and care not just in India but globally. The cows and bulls are served for their life not sold to butchers as alleged."

The temple authority said that they were 'surprised' by Gandhi's statements. Its statement read, "ISKCON has pioneered cow protection in many parts of the world where beef is a staple diet. Within India, ISKCON runs more than 60 gaushalas protecting hundreds of sacred cows and bulls and providing personalised care for their entire lifetime. Many of the cows presently served in ISCKON's gaushalas were brought to us after being found abandoned, injured, or rescued from being slaughtered."

It added, “In recent times, ISKCON has begun training programs for the farmers and rural households on cow care techniques to help revive the culture of cow worship and care as was the case in previous generations. Several ISCKON gaushalas are recognised and lauded for their high cow-care standards by the government or associate of gaushalas."

Congress reacts: Taking the chance, INC Overseas co-ordinator Vijay Thottathil shared Maneka Gandhi's video on X (formerly Twitter) saying, "This is big as these allegations are made by a former central minister of BJP, none other than Maneka Gandhi!"

“Where is the Cow vigilantes? Are they not keeping an eye on these activities of ISKCON? Will the government probe these allegations?" he questioned.

Other reactions: The AIDEM group editor R Vijaya Sankar wrote on X, "Now that Maneka Gandhi has openly accused ISKCON of giving away cows to butchers, will PETA sue the organisation? And where are the ‘gau rakshaks’? Singing Hare Rama Hare Krishna in the company of ISKCON members?"

Rakhi Das wrote, "If a sitting MP from ruling party BJP is putting forth some points publicly she must be doing so with responsibility, hence her allegations should not be taken for granted by BJP itself or anyone else and need to be thoroughly investigated. #ManekaGandhi #ISCKON #BJP4IND"

While there were other who shared Maneka Gandhi's video on what she said about ISKCON.

