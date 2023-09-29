Maneka Gandhi vs ISKCON: BJP MP gets ₹100 crore defamation notice over 'cow sale' remarks
BJP leader Maneka Gandhi served ₹100 crore defamation notice over comments on 'sale of cows' by ISKCON.
BJP leader Maneka Gandhi has been served a ₹100 crore defamation notice amid controversy over her comments on the ‘sale of cows’. The International Society for Krishna Consciousness has vehemently denied the allegations and said on Friday that it had sent a legal missive to the MP. Gandhi had recently gone viral for insisting that the religious organisation is the "biggest cheat in the country which sells cows from its gaushalas to butchers".