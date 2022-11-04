An official Aeronautical Information Publication (AIP) supplement has been published by the airport authority of India (AAI) announcing the change of city and airport name from Mangalore to Mangaluru as of December 1.

According to the AIP supplement, the goal is to officially inform all stakeholders about the name change for AIS (Aeronautical Information Services) products for Mangalore Airport and Mangalore City.

It stated that the airport's name has been changed from "Mangalore" Airport to "Mangaluru International Airport, Mangaluru" and that the city has been renamed "Mangaluru."

The AIP is the fundamental aviation document, according to the AAI, and its primary purpose is to meet international requirements for the exchange of permanent aeronautical information and the long-term, temporary changes necessary for air navigation.

The airport was given to the Adani Group by the AAI in October 2020 to operate, manage, and develop for 50 years.

In April, Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) had become the second busiest airport in Karnataka for both domestic and international travel needs thanks to a steady rise in passenger numbers.

October 2021 saw a total of 1,19,838, November saw 1,16,423, December saw 1,38,369, and January 2022 saw 92,012, February saw 1,03,004, and March saw 1,36,822.

The volume of traffic had also consistently increased.

MIA recorded 1,030 traffic movements in November, 1,232 in December, 1,004 in January, and 903 in February compared to the 996 movements that included general aviation, international, and domestic flights in October.

With a total of 1,138 movements, the second highest number after December, movements in March made up for the decline in February.

