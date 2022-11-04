Mangalore airport to be renamed Mangaluru airport from next month1 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 07:02 AM IST
The name of city 'Mangalore' is changed to 'Mangaluru' thus name of the airport is changed to Mangaluru International Airport
The name of city 'Mangalore' is changed to 'Mangaluru' thus name of the airport is changed to Mangaluru International Airport
An official Aeronautical Information Publication (AIP) supplement has been published by the airport authority of India (AAI) announcing the change of city and airport name from Mangalore to Mangaluru as of December 1.