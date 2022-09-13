Mangaluru airport simplifies procedure to reclaim lost items1 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 01:02 PM IST
Mangaluru International Airport has simplified procedures to claim lost items from passengers in the airport premises
Mangaluru International Airport has simplified procedures to claim lost items from passengers in the airport premises
Listen to this article
As the air passenger traffic is witnessing a surge in India, the airports terminals are also adopting new measures to cater to the rising volume of language and travellers' belongings. In this respect, the Mangaluru International Airport has simplified procedures to claim lost items from passengers in the airport premises.