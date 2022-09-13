As the air passenger traffic is witnessing a surge in India, the airports terminals are also adopting new measures to cater to the rising volume of language and travellers' belongings. In this respect, the Mangaluru International Airport has simplified procedures to claim lost items from passengers in the airport premises.

On an average, 150 of all shapes and sizes are found in MIA terminals. The lost-and-found unit at the airport plays a vital role in ensuring that the passengers who may have left back their possessions must get them back with minimum difficulty.

A release from the airport on Tuesday read, "A robust mechanism manned by the terminal manager's office has been set up to bring back the smiles on faces of passengers who leave behind their items."

The most common items retrieved and handed in are Aadhaar, voter identity, debit, credit, and PAN cards. These are often left behind in the trays at either the domestic or international security hold area while depositing items for pre-flight security screening process. Passengers come either in person or collect the items left behind through their duly authorised representatives.

The items found with no one to claim are collected by the respective stakeholders including airport security group of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), housekeeping and maintenance staff and handed over to the terminal manager for safekeeping and an entry is made in the register.

The release further stated that the claiming process of the lost items has been simplified. The person who has misplaced the item may contact the terminal manager's office during office hours, produce travel documents and proof of ownership of the lost object to reclaim it.

(With inputs from PTI)