Mangaluru Airport starts unidirectional flow of traffic for seamless movement

Mangaluru Airport starts unidirectional flow of traffic for seamless movement2 min read . 03:50 PM IST
- The Mangaluru International Airport has started unidirectional movement of traffic on the airport for seamless flow of traffic
With an intention to ensure a seamless movement of traffic, the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has enabled the unidirectional flow of traffic for the departures of passengers on the ground floor. After this arrangement, the traffic can move smoothly for both arrivals (lower ground floor) and departures (ground floor) on different levels.
With the new unidirectional flow, all vehicles arriving to drop off departing passengers must exit via the ramp after dropping them off at either drop-off zone 1 or zone 2. Vehicles can exit the city or the parking lot after leaving the ramp that leads to the lower ground floor.
Previously, the airport had only one designated drop zone near the departure gate, from which the vehicles returned.
The airport has also made a zebra crossing near the departure gate for passengers, who come up from parking into the terminal with the help of an escalator on the lower ground floor. To ensure safe entry and exit, the airport has also deployed traffic marshals with LED batons.
To help passengers, a separate trolley staging area has been set up near drop-off zone 2, which complements a similar arrangement at the current drop-off.
“The unidirectional traffic flow will enable seamless movement of vehicles on both lower ground and ground floors which only enhances the overall passenger experience," the airport said in a release.
The Karnataka state road transport corporation (KSRTC) also announced on Wednesday, that it will resume its bus services from the Bejai terminus to Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on 27 October.
The bus services which were started a few years back were halted due to lack of passengers and subsequent losses to the transport body. After requests from the residents state Transport Minister B Sriramulu gave the directive to reintroduce the services.
The morning bus will begin service at 6.30 a.m. on the Lalbagh, Kuntikan-Kavoor route, with a fare of ₹100. The fare from Manipal to MIA has been set at ₹300. Others can use the facility in addition to airport passengers.
