Mangaluru auto-rickshaw blast: Karnataka CM says suspect had terror links

A day after a blast occurred inside an autorickshaw in Mangaluru, leaving the passenger and the driver injured, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on 20 November said the suspect who allegedly carried out a bomb explosion had terror links.
A day after a blast occurred inside an autorickshaw in Mangaluru, leaving the passenger and the driver injured, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on 20 November said the suspect who allegedly carried out a bomb explosion had terror links.
Bommai, citing the preliminary information, said that the alleged suspect had travelled to various places, including Coimbatore in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.
Bommai, citing the preliminary information, said that the alleged suspect had travelled to various places, including Coimbatore in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.
In the explosion, the passenger and the driver were injured, and have been admitted to hospital.
In the explosion, the passenger and the driver were injured, and have been admitted to hospital.
As per details, a cooker fitted with detonator, wires and batteries were used to trigger the blast. After the explosion, the interiors of the autorickshaw were badly damaged.
As per details, a cooker fitted with detonator, wires and batteries were used to trigger the blast. After the explosion, the interiors of the autorickshaw were badly damaged.
"When the antecedents of the suspect was carried out, it becomes very apparent that the name mentioned in the Aadhaar card found from the spot was different from the person who was carrying it. The suspect had a duplicate Aadhaar card. It had a Hubballi address," Bommai said.
"When the antecedents of the suspect was carried out, it becomes very apparent that the name mentioned in the Aadhaar card found from the spot was different from the person who was carrying it. The suspect had a duplicate Aadhaar card. It had a Hubballi address," Bommai said.
The Chief Minister said more details emerged when the police tracked the original address of the suspect and the locations where he had stayed.
The Chief Minister said more details emerged when the police tracked the original address of the suspect and the locations where he had stayed.
"Prima facie, this is a terror act. The places he had travelled to such as Coimbatore or any other places clearly point to his terror link," Bommai said.
"Prima facie, this is a terror act. The places he had travelled to such as Coimbatore or any other places clearly point to his terror link," Bommai said.
Apart from the state police, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials have also joined in investigating the matter. A four-member team of the NIA has arrived at the spot and are coordinating with the police.
Apart from the state police, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials have also joined in investigating the matter. A four-member team of the NIA has arrived at the spot and are coordinating with the police.
"The suspect is in the hospital. After he regains consciousness, further investigation will be taken up. Investigation will reveal more details. There is a wide network which will be busted," he said.
"The suspect is in the hospital. After he regains consciousness, further investigation will be taken up. Investigation will reveal more details. There is a wide network which will be busted," he said.
Meanwhile, police sources said the suspect had obtained a mobile SIM card using the fake Aadhaar card, which was found from the site of explosion. That SIM card was used everywhere by him, they said. Sources added that five teams have been dispatched to different locations including Coimbatore to investigate the case.
Meanwhile, police sources said the suspect had obtained a mobile SIM card using the fake Aadhaar card, which was found from the site of explosion. That SIM card was used everywhere by him, they said. Sources added that five teams have been dispatched to different locations including Coimbatore to investigate the case.
Police suspect that the person had links with those who had carried out a car blast in Coimbatore in October ahead of Deepavali. On October 23, a youth was charred to death when a cylinder exploded in a moving car outside a temple in Coimbatore.
Police suspect that the person had links with those who had carried out a car blast in Coimbatore in October ahead of Deepavali. On October 23, a youth was charred to death when a cylinder exploded in a moving car outside a temple in Coimbatore.
The case is being probed by the NIA. The police sources suspected that the terror suspect hailed from Shivamogga and might have been involved in the objectionable graffiti in the town. Recently, a few terror suspects were arrested from Shivamogga including some youth who were in touch with the terror outfit Islamic State (IS) through social media.
The case is being probed by the NIA. The police sources suspected that the terror suspect hailed from Shivamogga and might have been involved in the objectionable graffiti in the town. Recently, a few terror suspects were arrested from Shivamogga including some youth who were in touch with the terror outfit Islamic State (IS) through social media.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.