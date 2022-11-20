Mangaluru auto-rickshaw blast: 'Not an accident, but an act of terror', says DGP

Blast in a moving auto rickshaw that caused fire in it was not an accident, but an act of terror, confirmed Director General of Police Karnataka on Sunday
The explosion that took place on a moving auto rickshaw in Mangaluru on Saturday was an ‘Act of Terror’, confirmed the DGP of Karnataka on Sunday.
“It’s confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an ACT OF TERROR with intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies," tweeted DGP Praveen Sood on Sunday.
It is worth noting that a moving auto caught fire after a blasted in the Kankanadi police station area on Saturday evening. The auto driver and the passenger suffered major injuries and were admitted to hospital.
Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has ordered for an intensive investigation into the auto-rickshaw blast incident. He also informed that the state police will be joined by other central investigation teams.
The police officials reached to the spot immediately and began probing into the matter.
Commissioner of Police of Mangaluru, N Shashi Kumar informed about the incident and said a bag carried by a passenger riding in the auto was the reason behind the fire in the auto. He also informed about the treatment of the injured people.
"Forensic Science Lab team has been called to probe the reason behind the fire. The public should not pay heed to any rumours," N Shashi Kumar told ANI.