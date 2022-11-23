Mangaluru autorickshaw blast: Karnataka Police to handover case to NIA soon

Mangaluru autorickshaw blast: Karnataka Police to handover case to NIA soon2 min read . 02:24 PM IST
- The blast that took place on 19 November evening inside an autorickshaw, near a police station, left both the passenger and the driver injured
The Mangaluru autorickshaw blast case will now be formally handled by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) the Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood said on Wednesday. The blast that took place on 19 November evening inside an autorickshaw, near a police station, left both the passenger and the driver injured. Both had been admitted to a hospital.
A pressure-cooker fitted with detonator, wires and batteries were used to trigger the Mangaluru auto-rickshaw blast. Earlier, the DGP of Karnataka had confirmed that the blast was not an accident but an ‘act of terror’.
State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visited the blast spot on the outskirts of the city, along with Sood, and also the hospital where the auto driver Purushottam Poojary is being treated.
Addressing reporters, Jnanendra said the blast accused Mohammed Shariq had visited different places like Coimbatore and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and an investigation is on. Various police teams have been formed and sent to different places as part of the probe.
Sood, who was also present, said the NIA and central agencies were part of the investigation from day one of the blast, and added that the case would be formally handed over to the NIA soon.
The accused, Shareeq, had been using a stolen Adhaar card of a railway employee. He had also bought a sim card under a false name in Tamil Nadu. Police has been tracking his deeds from Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
After the explosion, the interiors of the autorickshaw were badly damaged. "When the antecedents of the suspect was carried out, it becomes very apparent that the name mentioned in the Aadhaar card found from the spot was different from the person who was carrying it. The suspect had a duplicate Aadhaar card. It had a Hubballi address," Bommai said.
Police officials had informed news agency PTI that the suspect had obtained a mobile SIM card using the fake Aadhaar card, which was found from the site of explosion. That SIM card was used everywhere by him, they said.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on 20 November said the suspect who allegedly carried out a bomb explosion had terror links. Bommai, citing the preliminary information, had said that the alleged suspect had travelled to various places, including Coimbatore in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.
