Mangaluru airport conducts security check in response to bomb threat
Mangaluru International Airport initiated a security check after receiving an email claiming the presence of explosives. Multiple airports received similar emails from a sender claiming to be a terrorist group called 'Funing'.
Airport authorities at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) initiated a security check following the receipt of an email claiming the presence of explosives on an aircraft at the airport, as confirmed by the police.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message