Mangaluru murder case: Four arrested for killing Abdul Rahiman in Dakshina Kannada, says Home Minister G Parameshwara

Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old muslim man in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, PTI quoted Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara as saying on Thursday, who added action will follow based on information gathered from them.

Parameshwara stated that the state government has taken the killings very seriously and that it will not rest unless it suppresses such communal activities and murders.

Meanwhile, Parameshwara also said that a government order has been issued to form an anti-communal force with immediate effect.

"Four people have been arrested after the murder, and based on their statements we have got some serious information, using which further investigation and action will follow," Parameshwara said.

Stating that the government has taken the incident in Dakshina Kannada district very seriously, he said, "we will take merciless action irrespective of whoever it is, because if such things keep happening every time, we cannot sit quietly with our eyes shut. We will make the law stricter without any mercy."

After meeting Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao in Bengaluru, the state Home Minister said taht the region consisting Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga and other places with communal activities will be considered as "sensitive". He added merciless action will be taken against those involved in such activities.

"We will not rest unless we suppress such communal activities and murders," he added, ""If one side carries out murder, the other retaliates, such things repeat. If there is such a feeling of hate, how can the society survive, can anyone lead life? The government will not sit quietly as a mute spectator, we will stop it."

About the murder: Earlier on Tuesday, Abdul Rahiman and his 29 year-old co-worker Kalandar Shafi were unloading gravel when two motorcycle-borne youth made a murderous assault on them with a sword. Rahiman succumbed to his injuries, Shafi is undergoing treatment.

Rahiman's murder comes close on the heels of Suhas Shetty's killing on May 1 in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district.

Parameshwara also said, a government order has been issued regarding formation of an anti-communal force.

"How to structure it, who will head it, what powers should be given -- working out all those things took time, and we have finally issued an order. We planned to disband the anti-naxal force, half of that anti-naxal force has been converted into anti-communal force, all the necessary powers and amenities required will be provided to them," he said.

"They will begin in three districts--Shivamogga, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada-- with more focus," he added. The Home Minister said that instructions have been given to also hold peace and community meetings to the task force, along with maintaining the law and order.

"Situation cannot be allowed to deteriorate in Dakshina Kannada like this, it is a district with good people, educated and intelligent people, it is a district with a lot of potential for development, so there is a need to focus more on the district. We have to put an end to such incidents there, with a hope that such things will end. We will put an end to it," he added.