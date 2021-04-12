OPEN APP
Mangaluru: Police seize 68 vehicles for night curfew violation

A view of a deserted street during a night curfew imposed as a precaution against the coronavirus in Jammu, India, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Dozens of Indian cities have imposed night curfews to try to slow the soaring coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) (AP)Premium
 1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2021, 01:31 PM IST Staff Writer

Police have set up 45 checkpoints at different spots in the city and are stopping vehicles plying after 10 PM.

Mangaluru city police have seized 68 vehicles, 64 of them two-wheelers, for violating night curfew norms in place under the city corporation limits since Saturday.

The vehicles were seized on the first day of the night curfew, police sources told PTI.

Police have set up 45 checkpoints at different spots in the city and are stopping vehicles plying after 10 PM.

City police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar and deputy commissioners of police Vinay A Gaonkar and Hariram Shankar visited different areas in the city to monitor the situation during night.

PTI sources said the police are keeping a vigil on the functioning of bars, restaurants and pubs to ensure that they are closed before the stipulated time.

