Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday shared pictures of Mango delicacies and said that juicy fruit is a symbol of friendship and reflection of the strength, robustness, and maturity of the India-US partnership.

Noting that the fruit has been grown in India for over 5000 years and the country produces more than 40% of the world’s total mangoes, Sandhu said it reflected the close ties between the world’s oldest and the largest democracies.

“Mangoes are a symbol of friendship. We celebrate the strong bonds of friendship between India and the United States," Sandhu told a group of influential Washingtonians at a reception at India House wherein he treated them with mango delicacies ranging from Mango Lassi to the freshly cut mangoes.

A partnership that always bears fruits🥭🥭!



Delighted to have a ‘mango-ful’ reception @ India House w champs of 🇮🇳🇺🇸ties - from US Admin, Congress, ThinkTanks, media, students, culture, industry & Diaspora - marking resumption of export of 🇮🇳🥭s to 🇺🇸! pic.twitter.com/ORz0lMsKee — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) May 20, 2022

The reception, among others, was attended by officials from the US Trade Representative; the US Department of Agriculture and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service; and the US Department of Commerce without whose efforts, the ambassador said, “Indian mangoes would not have been here today".

“Today we celebrate the hard work put in by both sides to further strengthen the economic and commercial partnership, as well as, the people-to-people linkages," Sandhu said.