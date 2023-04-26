Mangoes may get expensive this season as Konkan production slumps

Mangoes may get expensive this season as Konkan production slumps1 min read . 10:24 AM IST
The price of mangoes may get dearer this season as sudden climatic changes and pest attacks have seen a sharp decline in the harvest of Konkan production.
According to a report by the Times of India, there has been a 40-50% decline in the harvest of Konkan mango crops, including Haapus over the last three years.
Ahead of the mango festival in Thane on 2 May, BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar highlighted the issue while addressing the media along with other cultivators from Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.
Kelkar said that in 2020, nearly 3.2 lakh tonne mango crop was harvested. And last year, the number declined to 1.2 lakh tonnes only.
Kelkar argued that changes in weather conditions, unseasonal rainfall, heatwaves, and attacks from pests in organic farms are the reason behind the slump in mango production.
A mango trader told TOI that last year 70,000 boxes came from Konkan and this year the numbers have declined to 18,000.
Separately, Madhya Pradesh's 'Noor Jahan' mangoes have lost their luster as only eight fruit-bearing trees are left in the Alirajpur district.
A few decades ago, fruit from this mango variety used to weigh up to 4.5 kg, but it has now come down to around 3.5 kg.
