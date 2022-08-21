Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ to release in IMAX

IMAX is a 70 mm motion picture film format and set of cinema projection standards where the screen image width is greater than the height of the screen. Ponniyin Selvan is set in the 10th Century and revolves around the early life of Chola Prince Arunmozhi Varman who was later known as the Chola emperor Raja Raja Chola. It has been directed by Mani Ratnam and produced by him along with Subaskaran of Lyca Productions. It is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan. The film stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban.