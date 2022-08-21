Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ to release in IMAX

Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ to release in IMAX1 min read . 12:51 PM IST
IMAX Corporation and film studio Lyca Productions have partnered to bring director Mani Ratnam’s new film Ponniyin Selvan I to IMAX screens this September, making it the first Tamil film to debut in IMAX.
IMAX is a 70 mm motion picture film format and set of cinema projection standards where the screen image width is greater than the height of the screen. Ponniyin Selvan is set in the 10th Century and revolves around the early life of Chola Prince Arunmozhi Varman who was later known as the Chola emperor Raja Raja Chola. It has been directed by Mani Ratnam and produced by him along with Subaskaran of Lyca Productions. It is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan. The film stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban.
“IMAX continues to be a global destination for fandom of all kinds, and Ponniyin Selvan I is a perfect example of how we’re continuing to enhance and diversify our content portfolio on the international stage," Megan Colligan, president of IMAX Entertainment said in a statement adding that the company remains committed to the Indian film market as it continues to grow and local language films like this remain a crucial part of its international footprint.
Aashish Singh, chief executive officer of Lyca Productions said the company is excited that Ponniyin Selvan will be watched by audiences across the globe in IMAX which as a format will do full justice to the vision of the creators. “We look forward to collaborating with IMAX on this film and many more to come," he said in a statement.
