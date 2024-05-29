‘Brazen attempt at…’: Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'Chinese allegedly invaded India' remark sparks spat between Congress and BJP
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks using the word ‘alleged’ for the Chinese invasion in 1962 kicked up a political row late Tuesday with the BJP calling it a ‘brazen attempt at revisionism’.
