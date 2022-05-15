Manik Saha takes oath as Chief Minister of Tripura. Here's what you need to know

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Former Chief Minister Biplab Deb, whose sudden resignation on Saturday evening got Manik Saha the top job, was present at the ceremony along with BJP MLAs and state ministers
The Bharatiya Janata Party state president Manik Saha was sworn in as the chief minister of Tripura on Sunday morning, according to news agency PTI report. Tripura Governor SN Arya administered the oath to Saha, a Rajya Sabha MP, at the Raj Bhavan here.
Additionally, former Chief Minister Biplab Deb, whose sudden resignation on Saturday evening got Manik Saha the top job, was present at the ceremony along with BJP MLAs and state ministers.
Union minister Pratima Bhowmick also attended the swearing-in ceremony. Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma and minister Ram Prasad Paul, who broke chairs during the BJP's legislative party meeting on Saturday protesting Saha's appointment as the chief minister, arrived at the Raj Bhavan moments after the swearing-in ceremony ended.
It is important to note that the opposition CPI(M) MLAs boycotted the swearing-in ceremony, alleging "fascist-style violence" in the state under the BJP's rule.
Who is Dr Manik Saha?
Dr Saha, a Professor of Dental Surgery, joined the BJP in 2016 from the Congress. He was appointed state BJP president in 2018. Dr Saha had been elected to the upper house in the biennial elections held earlier this year. He will lead the BJP fight to retain the state in the assembly elections scheduled next year.
Meanwhile, Deb, who had taken oath as the first Chief Minister of Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura in 2018, resigned from his post in fast-paced political developments in the state that will face polls early next year.
