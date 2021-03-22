As many as 145 new COVID-19 cases reported among students and contacts in Manipal Institute of Technology on Sunday pushing the total number of cases on the campus to 299. Dr Sudhir Chandra Sooda, Udupi District Health Officer, informed that a total of 5,800 students quarantined on campus.

The campus was declared as a containment zone on March 18 by the Udipi administration after 59 people tested Covid-19 positive over the past few days.

District Health Officer said, "33 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Udupi district on March 17 out of which 27 were from MIT. Most students who tested positive are from other states. Some first contacts with the Covid-19 positive patients have also tested positive for the virus. The district health administration has declared the campus as a containment zone."

In a notification issued on Wednesday by Udupi Deputy Commissioner and Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, the district administration, said that 59 patients found positive for coronavirus on the campus.

The notification read: Faculty and essential duty staff of MIT campus are allowed in the campus with proper pass/identification.

Addressing the students, the Director of MIT in the notification said that the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) administration has decided to conduct all theory classes in online mode and defer the laboratory/practical /contact classes later. Pending end-semester examination of the first semester B.Tech will be rescheduled to a later date. MIT is a constituent unit of MAHE.

Mentioning that there is a sudden increase in the Covid cases in Udupi district, including MIT Manipal campus, in the last few days, the note said: "In view of this, the district administration of Udupi taking certain measures to contain the spread of Covid infection, including restricting the movement of students in certain areas of Manipal, particularly the MIT campus." it said.

(With inputs from agencies)

