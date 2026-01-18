Manipur: 20-year-old Kuki woman kidnapped & gang-raped in 2023 dies from lingering wounds

In a tragic development, a 20-year-old Kuki woman, who was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped in 2023 amid ethnic conflict in Manipur state, passed away on January 10 from lingering wounds. Two years back, she was abducted and gang-raped by a crowd in Imphal. Reportedly, the victim filed her assault case in July 2023, yet no suspects were detained.

According to regional accounts, the victim’s relatives stated that she never truly healed from the psychological impact of the savage violence. She remained in profound shock that damaged her emotional and bodily well being. She took her final breath while receiving medical care at a Guwahati hospital.

As per a report by India Today, the survivor detailed the terrifying event and explained that she was kidnapped by a quartet of males who questioned her background and delivered her to a faction of armed men.

The incident took place on May 15, 2023. The deceased, a dweller of New Checkon Colony in Imphal, had gone out to access funds from an ATM when she was abducted. Based on her testimony, she was moved to various spots in Imphal, such as Wangkhei Ayangpali and Langol, where she endured sexual and extreme bodily assault.

The assailants abandoned her in Bishnupur, believing she had perished. The survivor was saved by an autorickshaw operator who took her to a clinic. Following preliminary care in Manipur, the patient was moved to Guwahati because of the severity of her trauma.

Based on the victim's account, an FIR was filed under Sections 354, 307, 364, 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), alongside clauses of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Yet, even after two years, no perpetrators have been caught.

The Churachandpur-linked Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) declared a candlelight memorial in the victim's honor.

16-year-old girl raped, murdered in Malappuram A 16-year-old girl, whose remains were found at Thodiyapalam adjacent to a railway line in Malappuram district, was the victim of sexual assault and murder, said the police.

Malappuram District Police Chief Viswanadh R informed the press that the minor, who disappeared from the Karuvarakundu locality on Thursday, was sexually assaulted and killed. Her body was discovered on Friday, as reported by news agency PTI.

He noted that the victim’s boyfriend, who was taken into custody regarding the matter and is categorized as a minor in conflict with the law, appeared before a magistrate overseeing Juvenile Justice Board proceedings and was transferred to a reformatory on Saturday. The district police head stated that early inquiries suggest the killing was carried out due to complications surrounding their romantic involvement.

“We have to dig deep into the motive. As he is a child in conflict with the law, there are certain limitations, but a detailed probe into the motive will be conducted,” he said.

Viswanadh mentioned that the detained youth had cited another purported relationship involving the girl, a claim that would be verified throughout the ongoing probe. He added that the proof collected to date suggests the girl was raped and killed within the same secluded woodland area near the tracks where her remains were located.