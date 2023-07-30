comScore
Manipur: ‘500 people in one hall, no bathroom,’ INDIA MPs questions need for relief camps if ‘situation is peaceful’

 1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 12:15 PM IST Sanchari Ghosh

Leaders express grief over conditions in Manipur relief camps; question need for camps if state is peaceful. Congress warns of security problems.

A displaced person from the Meitei community lives in a relief camp in Moirang, near Imphal, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, Wednesday, Jun 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) (AP)Premium
A displaced person from the Meitei community lives in a relief camp in Moirang, near Imphal, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, Wednesday, Jun 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) (AP)

INDIA bloc leaders who are currently in Manipur expressed grief after witnessing the conditions in which people are living in government allotted relief camps.

Congress MP Phulodevi Netam, a part of the I.N.D.I.A. delegation that is on a visit to Manipur, says, “...400-500 people are staying in one hall. The State Govt is providing them only daal-chawal, children are not getting anything else to eat the entire day. There is no toilet or bathroom facility. The manner in which people are living in camps is very heart-rending..."

They also questioned, as reported by Indian Express if the government’s claim that the state was peaceful is true, what is the need to run relief camps that have come up over the past nearly three months.

The opposition delegation of 21 MPs arrived in Manipur on Saturday to assess the ground situation and meet victims of the three-month ethnic riots in the state. On Sunday, they called on Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum on their observations.

Manipur can be a security problems for the country if…: Congress

Following the meet, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asserted that if the Manipur ethnic conflict is not resolved soon, it may create security problems for the country.

He said, "The governor heard our observations and agreed to those. She expressed sorrow over the incidents of violence and suggested that an all-party delegation should visit Manipur to talk to people to remove mistrust among communities."

Chowdhury said that the visiting MPs will present their observations on Manipur in Parliament.

"We have requested a discussion on Manipur in Parliament as the situation is deteriorating every day," he said.

Notably, the viral video from Manipur — where two women were purportedly seen being paraded naked — triggered a war of words between the Centre and Opposition, resulting in repeated disruptions and adjournments in Parliament.

(With agency inputs)

