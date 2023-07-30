Congress MP Phulodevi Netam, a part of the I.N.D.I.A. delegation that is on a visit to Manipur, says, “...400-500 people are staying in one hall. The State Govt is providing them only daal-chawal, children are not getting anything else to eat the entire day. There is no toilet or bathroom facility. The manner in which people are living in camps is very heart-rending..."