Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Manipur Assembly adopts resolutions to implement NRC, establish population commission

Manipur Assembly adopts resolutions to implement NRC, establish population commission

Representative image (Photo: AP)
1 min read . 01:34 PM ISTLivemint

The resolutions were moved by JD-U legislator Kh Joykishan on the last day of the budget session of the state assembly.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Manipur Assembly on 5 August unanimously adopted two private member resolutions to set up a state population commission and implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Manipur Assembly on 5 August unanimously adopted two private member resolutions to set up a state population commission and implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The resolutions were moved by JD(U) legislator Kh Joykishan on the last day of the budget session of the state assembly.

The resolutions were moved by JD(U) legislator Kh Joykishan on the last day of the budget session of the state assembly.

Joykishan claimed that the hill areas of the state saw a population growth of 153.3 per cent between 1971 and 2001, and it mounted to 250.9 per cent during the 2001-2011 period.

Joykishan claimed that the hill areas of the state saw a population growth of 153.3 per cent between 1971 and 2001, and it mounted to 250.9 per cent during the 2001-2011 period.

ALSO READ: Assam: Many not getting Aadhaar as biometric details locked due to NRC

ALSO READ: Assam: Many not getting Aadhaar as biometric details locked due to NRC

Apart from this, the JD(U) MLA said that the valley areas also recorded a population growth of 94.8 per cent from 1971 to 2001 and around 125 per cent from 2001 to 2011.

Apart from this, the JD(U) MLA said that the valley areas also recorded a population growth of 94.8 per cent from 1971 to 2001 and around 125 per cent from 2001 to 2011.

Raising his concern over the alleged infiltration of outsiders into Manipur, Joykishan claimed that there are restrictions on people from the valley districts for settling in the hills, and the whopping population growth, particularly in the hills, could be attributed to the alleged influx of people from outside.

Raising his concern over the alleged infiltration of outsiders into Manipur, Joykishan claimed that there are restrictions on people from the valley districts for settling in the hills, and the whopping population growth, particularly in the hills, could be attributed to the alleged influx of people from outside.

Participating in the discussion on the resolutions, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said such motions to establish a population commission and implement the NRC in the state would serve the collective interests of all the members of the House.

Participating in the discussion on the resolutions, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said such motions to establish a population commission and implement the NRC in the state would serve the collective interests of all the members of the House.

With PTI inputs.

With PTI inputs.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.