Manipur Assembly adopts resolutions to implement NRC, establish population commission1 min read . 01:34 PM IST
The resolutions were moved by JD-U legislator Kh Joykishan on the last day of the budget session of the state assembly.
The Manipur Assembly on 5 August unanimously adopted two private member resolutions to set up a state population commission and implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
The resolutions were moved by JD(U) legislator Kh Joykishan on the last day of the budget session of the state assembly.
Joykishan claimed that the hill areas of the state saw a population growth of 153.3 per cent between 1971 and 2001, and it mounted to 250.9 per cent during the 2001-2011 period.
Apart from this, the JD(U) MLA said that the valley areas also recorded a population growth of 94.8 per cent from 1971 to 2001 and around 125 per cent from 2001 to 2011.
Raising his concern over the alleged infiltration of outsiders into Manipur, Joykishan claimed that there are restrictions on people from the valley districts for settling in the hills, and the whopping population growth, particularly in the hills, could be attributed to the alleged influx of people from outside.
Participating in the discussion on the resolutions, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said such motions to establish a population commission and implement the NRC in the state would serve the collective interests of all the members of the House.
With PTI inputs.
