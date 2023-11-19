BREAKING NEWS
UFO in Manipur? Imphal airport on alert after spotting unidentified flying object: Report
Manipur airport on alert after unidentified flying objects seen near Imphal airport
Manipur's Imphal airport was kept on alert after an unidentified flying object (UFO) was spotted near its vicinity on Sunday, reported NDTV in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
Since alert, two flights have been diverted and three flights have been delayed, according to NDTV post.
