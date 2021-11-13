Manipur: Five Assam Rifles soldiers, including a commanding officer, and their two family members lost their lives in an ambush attack in Churachandpur district of Manipur on Saturday. The convoy was attacked at Sehkan village in Churachandpur district by suspected militants of the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), a militant group in Manipur demanding a separate homeland.

Army officials said terrorists first carried out IED blast to ambush the convoy of 46 Assam Rifles Commanding Officer Colonel Viplav Tripathi and then fired at the vehicles. The officer was returning from his forward company base to his battalion headquarters.

In a press statement, Assam Rifles said: “In the firefight which followed with the Militants (Suspected PREPAK/ PLA cadres) the Commanding officer and three QRT (quick response team) personnel lost their lives on the spot. The family of the Commanding officer (wife and 6 yr old son) also lost their lives. The other injured personnel were admitted at Behianga health care center."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned the attack on Assam Rifles convoy and called it “extremely painful". He also said that the perpetrators will be brought to justice soon. “The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members. My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon," he said.

The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful & condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members.



My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 13, 2021

The convoy of an Assam Rifles unit was attacked in the Singhat sub-division of Manipur's Churachandpur district. The family members of the officer along with the Quick Reaction Team were in convoy.

Chief minister CM N Biren Singh too condemned the attack and said the state forces and para military were already on their job to track down the militants.

“Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Para military are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice," the chief minister tweeted.

Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Para military are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 13, 2021

Assam Rifles euologised the slain officer, Colonel Viplav Tripati, who had previously served in Mizoram until his transfer to Manipur in July 2021.

"During his tenure at Mizoram, under his able and energetic leadership, the Battalion has been at the forefront in Border management thwarting illegal smuggling in the IMB and hinterland. Battalion has also recovered several weapons & War like stores which could have landed in the hands of Anti National elements thus avoiding major casualties.

"Col Viplav though his remarkable endeavors has bonded closely with the locals of Mizoram. The Anti Drug campaign conducted by his battalion in January 2021 received several laurels and praise & the awareness was rightfully created by him in the entire state including the remote villages to ensure the youth are guided in the right direction," the statement said, adding his "goodwill for the society will last an eternity".

The Assam Rifles statement said it suspected that the insurgent group responsible for this massacre "must be from PREPAK cadre as the PREPAK remembrance day is celebrated on 12/13 November 2021".

With inputs from PTI

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.