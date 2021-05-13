Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manipur chief S Tikendra Singh passed away today due to coronavirus. He was under treatment at Shija Hospital in Imphal.

Expressing condolence at Singh's "untimely and unfortunate" demise, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda said, "Shri S Tikendra Singh was a dedicated leader, who was always committed to strengthen the BJP in Manipur. He worked tirelessly for the betterment of society. Pained by his untimely and unfortunate demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti!"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, "Pained to learn about @BJP4Manipur State President, Shri S Tikendra Singh Ji's demise. He made sincere efforts to strengthen the BJP in the state of Manipur. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti Shanti."

Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh said Tikendra Singh dedicated his life for the service of the people and the party.

"I'm at a loss of word to learn that Prof. S Tiken Singh, President @BJP4Manipur, had passed away just a while ago. We have lost a stalwart of BJP Manipur who have dedicated his life for the service of people and the party. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. RIP Oja," Singh tweeted.

