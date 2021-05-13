Manipur BJP chief Tikendra Singh passes away due to Covid-19

Expressing condolence at Singh's "untimely and unfortunate" demise, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda said, "Shri S Tikendra Singh was a dedicated leader, who was always committed to strengthen the BJP in Manipur. He worked tirelessly for the betterment of society. Pained by his untimely and unfortunate demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti!"

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}