Manipur: BJP Minority Morcha chief’s house torched for supporting Waqf Amendment Act | WATCH

Amid ongoing protests against the Waqf Amendment Act in Manipur, an irate mob set fire to the house of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Morcha state chief Asker Ali.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Lilong of Thoubal district in Manipur.

The mob gathered outside Asker Ali’s house around 9 pm, vandalised it, and later set it ablaze.

The BJP’s minority wing leader had expressed his support for the Waqf Amendment Act on social media on Saturday.

Following the incident, Ali has apologized for his comments. In a video posted on social media, Ali expressed his opposition to the Act.

Waqf Amendment Act: Manipur Protests Earlier in the day, protests were held in different parts of Imphal Valley against the Waqf Amendment Act.

Over 5,000 people participated in a rally that disrupted the traffic on National Highway 102 at Lilong.

In some places, a scuffle broke out between protesters and the security forces.

The demonstrators raised slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre, decrying the Waqf Amendment Act.

“The Waqf Amendment Act is against the ethos of the Constitution. It is completely unacceptable for the Muslim community,” said a protester, Sakir Ahmed, according to news agency PTI report.

Protests were also held in Kshatri Awang Leikai, Kairang Muslim and Kiyamgei Muslim areas in Imphal East, and Sora in Thoubal district, among other places. Advertisement

Security has been strengthened in Muslim-dominated areas of the Valley, with additional forces deployed.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday, April 3, and by the Rajya Sabha on Friday, April 4, after marathon debates in both the Houses.

The government claims that the Waqf Amendment Act aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties (assets permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes) with provisions to safeguard heritage sites and promote social welfare.

It also seeks to improve governance by enhancing transparency in property management, streamlining coordination between Waqf boards and local authorities and protecting stakeholders’ rights.