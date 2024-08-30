Manipur can’t be broken but…: How CM Biren Singh plans to restore peace without giving in to Kuki’s demand

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh aims to restore peace within six months with the Centre's help, amid ethnic violence between Kuki and Meitei communities. He rejected the Kuki demand for a separate administration, emphasising the state's historical unity.

Updated30 Aug 2024, 07:06 PM IST
Updated30 Aug 2024, 07:06 PM IST
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh speaks during an interview with PTI, in Imphal, on Thursday.(PTI)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the ethnic violence in the restive state was gradually subsiding and promised to fully restore peace in six months with the help of the central government. However, the chief minister rejected the Kuki groups' demand for a separate administration saying that the “state can’t be broken”.

The clashes between the Kuki-zo and Meiti ethnic groups in the state since May 2023 have claimed 226 lives.

Singh, in an exclusive interview with PTI, said the roots of the conflict trace back to his initial tenure as chief minister from 2017 to 2022 when he aggressively targeted illegal drug trafficking and migration from neighbouring Myanmar.

He suggested that those affected by his crackdown retaliated by trying to undermine his administration and the state's stability, fueling clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities. The Kukis, who predominantly reside in the hills and are Christian, contrast with the Meiteis, who are primarily Hindu and live in the plains and valleys.

 

‘State can’t be broken,’ Singh on Kuki's demand for a separate state

Noting that Kuki's demand for a separate state cannot be accepted as Manipur is a small, hardworking state, Singh said that “our forefathers” have a history of 2,000 years and many sacrifices were made to make the state.

“This state can’t be broken or have a separate administration. We will not allow this,” the chief minister stated.

However, Singh said, one can look at what can be done through the autonomous councils with a focus on development. He added that it is very important to develop hill areas, for which he will request the central government to give a special package.

Peace to be restored in next 6 months: Singh

Singh is, however, hopeful that the government will be able to fully restore peace in the state in six months with the Centre's help.

He revealed for the first time that he has appointed an emissary to hold talks with Kuki-zo and Meitei leaders. "All this can be solved with dialogue. Dialogue is the only way,” Singh said. He identified the emissary as Dinganglung Gangmei, a Naga MLA and the chairman of the Hill Area Committee.

Asked what kind of a deadline he has fixed for himself to restore peace, Singh indicated that along with dialogue, the central government's involvement -- either through the home ministry or other agencies -- will be critical in bringing peace.

“I don't think it will stretch long. Within 5-6 months peace should return. It is our hope and I am also confident,” said Singh

 

PM's visit not necessary: Singh

On why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not visited the state since the conflict started, Singh said, “PM coming or not coming has been made an issue by people. The PM may not have come but he has sent his home minister. And the PM has so often spoken about Manipur, even from Lal Quila on Independence Day … and whatever is being done here in terms of security, funding etc, is under his leadership only. In a complex situation a PM coming was not necessary.”

First Published:30 Aug 2024, 07:06 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaManipur can’t be broken but…: How CM Biren Singh plans to restore peace without giving in to Kuki’s demand

