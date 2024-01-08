Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh advocates border fencing, revoking of Free Movement Regime
Manipur CM N Biren Singh advocates for the scrapping of the Free Movement Regime and the fencing of the Myanmar border to address security issues and safeguard the interests of indigenous Manipuri people.
Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh, has raised concerns about the neglect of the northeastern state by previous union governments, citing the 390-km border with Myanmar as a focal point, NDTV reported. He also partly attributed the ethnic violence between the Metei and Kuki-Zo tribes in May 2023, which resulted in the loss of 175 lives, to this neglect.