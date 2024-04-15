Manipur CM N Biren Singh ‘inflamed’ ethnic clash? Assam Rifles report says…
Assam Rifles report points to Manipur state government's role in ongoing violence, citing policies that ‘target Kukis’ and state forces' purported support of clashes.
Members of the Assam Rifles have linked the “political authoritarianism and ambition" of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to ongoing violence in the north-eastern state. A recent report suggests that the BJP-led government had ‘inflamed’ the conflict with their stance on several issues and created ‘divisions between communities’. Meanwhile the Congress has dubbed it a "BJP-manufactured crisis" and recently accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of abandoning all responsibility for the situation.