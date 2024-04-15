Manipur CM N Biren Singh ‘inflamed’ ethnic clash? Assam Rifles report says…

Members of the Assam Rifles have linked the “political authoritarianism and ambition" of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to ongoing violence in the north-eastern state. A recent report suggests that the BJP-led government had ‘inflamed’ the conflict with their stance on several issues and created ‘divisions between communities’. Meanwhile the Congress has dubbed it a "BJP-manufactured crisis" and recently accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of abandoning all responsibility for the situation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to an assessment prepared by Assam Rifles officials in Manipur, the blame lies in part with the state government. Al Jazeera cited The Reporters’ Collective (which had viewed the presentation) to highlight several policies that 'drove home the impression that he is targeting Kukis". The presentation also made note of the “state forces’ tacit support" of the clashes and the “dismemberment of law-and-order machinery".

More than 200 people have been killed since violence first broke out in Manipur. The spiral of violence began in early May last year after a a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Sporadic violence has been reported from the north-eastern state this year and thousands continue to live in relief camps far from their homes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: Armed group clash claims 2 lives in Manipur just 6 days before Lok Sabha elections 2024 The presentation further outlined the issue of unauthorised migration from neighboring Myanmar and the renewed demands for the creation of Kukiland. Meitei Revivalism has also played a role in amplifying the situation with the presentation noting that two organisations — Meitei Leepun and Arambai Tenggol — have fueled the conflict.

Kuki leaders have accused the two groups of spearheading Meitei-led assaults against their people. The relatively new Meitei Leepun group is reportedly influenced by the ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and has repeatedly professed support for the government led by N Biren Singh (also a Meitei). Meanwhile, Arambai Tenggol has also been accused of targeting members of the Naga community. The group was suspected of involvement in a gunfight with the Assam Rifles ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the region in June 2023.

The radical group had 'summoned' nearly all MLAs and MPs in Manipur for a meeting in January to put forth several demands. They called for Kukis to be delisted from the scheduled tribes list and sought to revoke the Suspension of Operations agreement between the Centre and Kuki militant groups. Arambai Tenggol had also demanded the deportation of refugees to camps in Mizoram, border fencing and the replacement of Assam Rifles with other paramilitary forces. Reports indicate that the lawmakers had committed to backing the demands. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

