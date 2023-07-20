Manipur CM Biren Singh defends internet ban in state, says 'hundreds such cases...'1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 08:45 PM IST
Two women were paraded naked by a mob in May this year, prompting outrage from all quarters. The duo can be seen crying and pleading with their attackers as men grope their body and drag them to a field - purportedly to be gang-raped.
The ongoing ethnic clashes in Manipur became a significant part of the mainstream discourse this week as a video of two women being assaulted went viral. The duo - believed to be members of the Kuki Zo tribe - were paraded naked by a mob and sexually assaulted, with some reports claiming that they were also gang-raped. Chief Minister N Biren Singh however indicated on Wednesday that this was not an isolated incident.
