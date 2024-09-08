The Manipur government has sought control over the Home Ministry-run Unified Command amid a fresh spate of violence in the northeastern state. Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Governor L Acharya on Sunday morning alongside 18 MLAs to put forth a list of demands. Speculative reports have broached the possibility of a rift within the BJP and a leadership change in Manipur.

According to an NDTV report quoting sources, the list of demands includes a call for the central government to hand over the Unified Command and scrap a Suspension of Operations agreement between the government and Kuki insurgent groups. An all-party meeting held in January had also sought to end the agreement in order to allow security forces to launch a full-scale operation against insurgents.

The Unified Command oversees security operations in Manipur and is currently handled by a team of Union Home Ministry officials, the state security adviser and the Army.

The developments also came a day after Kuki militants deployed long-range rockets at two locations in civilian areas. The attack killed a 78-year-old man identified as RK Rabei and injured six others in Bishnupur.

Earlier this week, BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh had written to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the removal of central forces deployed in the state. The son-in-law of N Biren Singh had dubbed them ‘mute spectators’ and noted that the “presence of around 60000 central forces in Manipur is not yielding peace”.

“It is a worst situation in Manipur, it is very difficult to measure the magnitude of violence that has happened here. The recent attacks starting September 1 has changed. They are using sophisticated weapons, doing bombings. At this juncture, there is nothing to control by the state government. The power of the state has been totally ceased by the central government. More or less, it is like enforcement of Article 355. There is no power of CM at present,” noted Manipur Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh.

The Opposition politician also questioned the role of the Central government in combating the situation.

“The CM and his council of ministers met the Governor. They are demanding restoration of unified command. The role of central government is very difficult to understand. They don't want to end violence in Manipur. I don't know why? The entire Manipur is asking the same question,” he added.