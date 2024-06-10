Manipur CM Biren Singh’s convoy attacked - Here’s all you need to know

The convoy was on its way to Manipur's violence-hit Jiribam district when it came under attack around 10.30 am near Kotlen village along a stretch of National Highway-53.

First Published03:14 PM IST
The Manipur chief minister’s security team was ambushed by armed militants in Kangpokpi district on Monday morning. (Representational Image)
The Manipur chief minister's security team was ambushed by armed militants in Kangpokpi district on Monday morning. (Representational Image)

Suspected militants ambushed the advance security convoy of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the state's Kangpokpi district on Monday. Police said that one personnel was injured in the attack.

Here is all you need to know about the attack on Biren Singh's envoy: 

  • The convoy was on its way to the violence-hit Jiribam district when it came under attack around 10.30 am near Kotlen village along a stretch of National Highway-53.

Also read: Fresh violence in Manipur: 70 houses, 2 police outposts torched in Jiribam, curfew imposed

  • Multiple gunshots were fired at the vehicles of the security forces, who retaliated, a police officer said.
  • The driver of one of the convoy vehicles suffered bullet injuries on his right shoulder, and he is being taken to a hospital in Imphal, the officer said.
  • “Security forces have reached the ambush site, around 36 km from the state capital, and launched combing operations to trace the gunmen,” he said.

Also read: Congress bags both Lok Sabha seats in violence-hit Manipur

  • "CM Biren Singh, who is yet to reach Imphal from Delhi, was planning to visit Jiribam to take stock of the situation in the district,” an official told the PTI news agency.
  • Talking to news agency ANI, Singh condemned it and said an attack on the CM was an attack on Manipur.  
  • "It is very unfortunate and highly condemnable. It is an attack directly on the Chief Minister, directly on the state's people. So, the State Government has to do something. So, I will take a call from all of my colleagues, and we will decide..." he said. 

Also read: Manipur floods: ‘Continuing efforts to remove water, restore flow of Naga river…’ says Chief Minister Biren Singh

  • Two police outposts, a forest beat office and at least 70 houses were torched in Jiribam by suspected militants on Saturday in a fresh bout of violence in the ethnic strife-torn state.

