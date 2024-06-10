Suspected militants ambushed the advance security convoy of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the state's Kangpokpi district on Monday. Police said that one personnel was injured in the attack.
- Multiple gunshots were fired at the vehicles of the security forces, who retaliated, a police officer said.
- The driver of one of the convoy vehicles suffered bullet injuries on his right shoulder, and he is being taken to a hospital in Imphal, the officer said.
- “Security forces have reached the ambush site, around 36 km from the state capital, and launched combing operations to trace the gunmen," he said.
- "CM Biren Singh, who is yet to reach Imphal from Delhi, was planning to visit Jiribam to take stock of the situation in the district," an official told the PTI news agency.
- Talking to news agency ANI, Singh condemned it and said an attack on the CM was an attack on Manipur.
- "It is very unfortunate and highly condemnable. It is an attack directly on the Chief Minister, directly on the state's people. So, the State Government has to do something. So, I will take a call from all of my colleagues, and we will decide..." he said.
- Two police outposts, a forest beat office and at least 70 houses were torched in Jiribam by suspected militants on Saturday in a fresh bout of violence in the ethnic strife-torn state.
