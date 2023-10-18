Manipur CM N Biren Singh assures restoration of mobile internet soon
The development comes as around 200 people have lost their lives in the ethnic clashes that ravaged Manipur since 3 May
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday assured the people that internet services will be restored in the state within four to five days. The development comes as around 200 people have lost their lives in the ethnic clashes that ravaged Manipur since 3 May. Earlier, the government extended the ban on mobile internet till 21 October to maintain peace, harmony and law and order in Manipur.