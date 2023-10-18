Manipur CM N Biren Singh assures restoration of mobile internet soon

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday assured the people that internet services will be restored in the state within four to five days. The development comes as around 200 people have lost their lives in the ethnic clashes that ravaged Manipur since 3 May. Earlier, the government extended the ban on mobile internet till 21 October to maintain peace, harmony and law and order in Manipur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: NHRC asks state govt about eight pending cases registered with the commission "I understand people's hardships because of the mobile internet ban. The government was forced to impose it because some elements always try to take advantage of the situation and create trouble. However, I want to assure you that services will be restored in the next four to five days," N Biren Singh said while speaking at a public program at the mini secretariat in the Naga-dominated Ukhrul district.

The chief minister also spoke about the problems faced by the people in Ukhrul and said that the government will resolve the issues of the area soon. "I want to say that the government is keen on developing Ukhrul as per the wishes of the people," Singh said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Ukhrul is an important town after Imphal but water scarcity is a major problem. To resolve the issue, ₹6 crore has been sanctioned for augmentation of water supply in the town," the chief minister said while adding that the state government is planning to build a dam with a cost of ₹180-200 crore.

N Biren Singh thanked the civil society leaders and village chiefs for their efforts in eliminating the drug menace from Manipur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CBI files chargesheet against six The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against six persons in connection to the parading of two tribal women naked in Manipur. Along with the chargesheet against the six accused in the case, the central agency also filed a "report" against a juvenile.

Manipur news: Govt bans circulation of videos, images depicting violence As per CBI officials, the accused are charged under IPC for heinous crimes including gang rape, murder, outraging the modesty of women, and criminal conspiracy.

(With inputs from PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

