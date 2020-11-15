Manipur CM N Biren Singh tests positive for coronavirus

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The chief minister requested all who came in close contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested.

I have tested positive for COVID-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self isolate and get tested. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 15, 2020

Taking to Facebook, the chief minister said, "Friends, I have tested COVID positive today after having some symptoms. ...I am fine at the moment."

The chief minister is undergoing home isolation, a health department official said.

Meanwhile, Manipur reported 214 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the total count of cases to 21,425.

The state has 3,068 active cases at present while 18,144 people have recovered from the viral infection.

According to the state government, 213 people succumbed to the virus today.

