Manipur CM N Biren Singh tests positive for coronavirus

Manipur CM N Biren Singh tests positive for coronavirus1 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2020, 03:25 PM IST
- The chief minister requested all who came in close contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
The chief minister requested all who came in close contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested.
Taking to Facebook, the chief minister said, "Friends, I have tested COVID positive today after having some symptoms. ...I am fine at the moment."
The chief minister is undergoing home isolation, a health department official said.
Meanwhile, Manipur reported 214 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the total count of cases to 21,425.
The state has 3,068 active cases at present while 18,144 people have recovered from the viral infection.
According to the state government, 213 people succumbed to the virus today.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.