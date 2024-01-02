Manipur CM N Biren Singh suspects ‘foreign mercenaries’ hand in fresh attack against security forces
Manipur violence: The remarks by N Biren Singh came as four police commandos and three BSF soldiers were injured during a gunfight between militants and security forces in the border town of Moreh
Amid a fresh spate of violence in the state, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has claimed that “foreign mercenaries" are suspected to be involved in the recent attack on security forces in which 7 personnel were injured. The remarks by N Biren Singh came as four police commandos and three BSF soldiers were injured during a gunfight between militants and security forces in the border town of Moreh.