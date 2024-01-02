Amid a fresh spate of violence in the state, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has claimed that “foreign mercenaries" are suspected to be involved in the recent attack on security forces in which 7 personnel were injured. The remarks by N Biren Singh came as four police commandos and three BSF soldiers were injured during a gunfight between militants and security forces in the border town of Moreh.

As per the officials, all security forces personnel are in a critical stage and are receiving treatment in Imphal.

Manipur CM visited the injured soldiers in the hospital and said that the state government is “committed to tackling those bent on destabilizing Manipur, ensuring justice for the victims with decisive actions against the responsible parties."

While speaking on the recent attack on security forces, N Biren Singh said, "Search and combing operations are widely going on. We suspect the involvement of foreign mercenaries from the Myanmar side. It is our commitment to the people of the state and India that we will not succumb to this kind of pressure."

"We will take necessary, possible measures to counter the terrorists," the CM added as per news platform NDTV.

4 killed on New Year

The attacks against the security forces come as 4 people were shot dead in Manipur's Thoubal district. As the fresh violence escalated in the state, the government decided to reimpose the curfew in five districts- Thoubal, Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching, and Bishnupur.

"The Curfew Relaxation order is hereby canceled with immediate effect and curfew Is Imposed in the whole revenue jurisdiction of Thoubal District Immediately prohibiting the movement of persons outside their respective residences in the District," said the order issued by A Subhash, District Magistrate of the district. "All persons belonging to essential services such as Health, PHED, MSPDCL/MSPCL, Municipalities, Print and Electronic Media and functioning of the Courts are however exempted from imposition of curfew," the order added.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!