Breaking News
Manipur CM urges peace and unity on 77th Independence Day, calls for end to violence1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 12:26 PM IST
Manipur CM wishes happy Independence Day, appeals for peace and end to violence in the state.
Manipur CM N Biren Singh says, "I wish a very happy 77th Independence Day. I convey my message to the people of the state to restore peace and normalcy. I appeal to all to end violence and live together peacefully as before."
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More Less
Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 12:26 PM IST
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message