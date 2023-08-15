Manipur CM N Biren Singh says, "I wish a very happy 77th Independence Day. I convey my message to the people of the state to restore peace and normalcy. I appeal to all to end violence and live together peacefully as before."
Manipur CM N Biren Singh says, "I wish a very happy 77th Independence Day. I convey my message to the people of the state to restore peace and normalcy. I appeal to all to end violence and live together peacefully as before."
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.