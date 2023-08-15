Hello User
Manipur CM urges peace and unity on 77th Independence Day, calls for violence
Manipur CM urges peace and unity on 77th Independence Day, calls for end to violence

1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 12:26 PM IST Livemint

Manipur CM wishes happy Independence Day, appeals for peace and end to violence in the state.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh says, "I wish a very happy 77th Independence Day. I convey my message to the people of the state to restore peace and normalcy. I appeal to all to end violence and live together peacefully as before."

Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 12:26 PM IST
