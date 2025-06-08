Manipur Crisis: Asem Kanan's CBI arrest sparks outrage, Meitei group declares 10-day shutdown, internet suspended

After the arrest of a member of the Meitei group Arambai Tenggol – Asem Kanan – by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of Guwahati's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), tensions escalated across the valley districts of Manipur on Sunday, reported Hindustan Times.

CBI in a press release said, as HT quoted, “Kanan was arrested on Sunday at Imphal airport for his involvement in various criminal activities linked to the 2023 Manipur violence. His family has been informed of the arrest.”

The premier probing agency added that they are investigating cases related to the Manipur violence as per the directive of the Supreme Court of India. “Due to the prevailing law-and-order situation, the trial of these cases has been shifted from Manipur to Guwahati,” it said.

Adding more, the CBI said that Kanan has been transported to Guwahati and will be produced before a competent court for police remand.

Though the police officials stated Kanan was arrested along with four other Arambai Tenggol members on Saturday from Imphal, CBI only confirmed the arrest of Kanan.

Violent protests: Soon after the arrest of Kannan by the CBI, violent protests erupted in Imphal city, as demonstrators blocked major roads using burning tyres, wooden planks, and other debris.

A bus burned by protesters is parked in a street, after the arrest of an Arambai Tenggol leader by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in Imphal, Manipur, June 8, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer

To disperse the crowds, the security forces in Manipur fired tear gas shells, mock bombs, and live rounds. In the action, a 13-year-old boy sustained serious injuries to his leg and was evacuated to a nearby hospital.

As per the details, at least 11 people were reported injured in connection with the unrest between Saturday evening to 5.30 pm Sunday. The condition is continuing to deteriorate in the evening.

Citing the situation, security forces have been deployed at key locations across Imphal, including Palace Compound in Imphal East, and Keishampat Bridge, Moirangkhom, and Tiddim Road stretching up to Imphal airport in Imphal West.

No internet: Not only this, but internet service have been shut down across the valley districts until further notice.

10-day statewide shutdown: On Saturday, demanding the unconditional release of the arrested volunteers, the Arambai Tenggol group announced a 10-day statewide shutdown.

Also, women’s group from Khurai in Imphal East too issued a stern warning, demanding that “all MLAs currently outside the state return to Imphal and form a new popular government by 6 pm on June 10.”

Security personnel keep vigil as protests over the arrests of Meitei outfit leaders continue in Manipur even as the administration imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services in five Imphal valley districts, in Imphal, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (PTI Photo)

The women's group also said that if any MLA fails to return by the deadline will not be allowed to re-enter the state.

Meeting with Governor: As the situation in the state became tense, a multi-party delegation of over 25 legislators and Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday. They sought the Governor's urgent intervention.

The delegation – included legislators from the BJP, NPP, and the Congress – also requested the Governor to push for the unconditional release of the arrested Arambai Tenggol members.

A statement issued by the Raj Bhavan in Imphal said, “Today, a group of MLAs called on the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, at Raj Bhavan during which the MLAs apprised the Governor of the current law and order situation and requested his intervention to help find an amicable solution.” The Governor assured the delegation that “all necessary steps are being taken to address the concerns and to restore normalcy,” it added.

Manipur Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs Thongam Biswajit Singh, Tongbram Robindro Singh and others come out of Raj Bhavan after meeting Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla (Unseen) to discuss the present law and order situation in the state, in Imphal on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

BJP's response: While BJP MLA and spokesperson L. Ibomcha said that Arambai Tenggol’s army chief, identified as Asem Kanan, was arrested by CBI in connection with a personal case.

He added other four members were detained by state police since they were present during Kanan’s arrest and would be released soon.

“The Governor assured the delegation that he is not against Arambai Tenggol and acknowledged the group’s role in supporting the administration during the recent flood crisis,” HT quoted Ibomcha as saying.

Congress' response: Congress MLA Okram Surjakumar, who was also part of the delegation, said, “The arrest of five Arambai Tenggol members has thrown the state into chaos. Curfews have been imposed, internet services are suspended, and blockades have emerged at multiple locations.”

However, he stressed the need for transparency. “If the government plans to arrest someone, there must be a public clarification. We must remain united and focus on restoring peace in the state,” he said.

He too added that only one of the five detainees is currently linked to a CBI investigation and the remaining four are undergoing preliminary background checks by local police.

Governor chairs meeting: Governor Bhalla on Sunday also chaired a high-level security review meeting at Raj Bhavan.

An official statement released via the Raj Bhavan’s X (formerly Twitter) said, “Hon’ble Governor Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired a high-level security review meeting at Raj Bhavan. Senior officials, including the Security Advisor, DGP, ADGP (Law & Order), IGAR (South), IG CRPF, and others, discussed various aspects of the current law-and-order situation and reviewed coordinated measures being undertaken to ensure peace and stability in the state.”

