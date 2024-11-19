‘Manipur crisis can be solved only by…’: Irom Sharmila seeks PM Modi’s intervention, Kharge writes to President Murmu

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking her immediate intervention "to ensure the protection of lives and properties of our own citizens" in violence-hit Manipur. He said more than 300 people, "including women, children and even small babies", died in an "unprecedented turmoil in Manipur".

Meanwhile, Rights activist Irom Sharmila sought Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation and said the state government failed to restore peace in Manipur. She told news agency PTI, "PM Modi's intervention essential to resolve crisis in violence-hit Manipur."

Sharmila said, “The approach of the Centre is not right. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting every state, but he has not gone to Manipur. He is the democratically elected leader of the country. It has been nearly eighteen months since the violence started, yet he has not visited. Only direct intervention by Prime Minister Modi can help resolve the crisis.”

The violence in Manipur began in May 2023, following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category. Hundreds of people have died in the strife-torn state since then.

'Lost faith in PM Modi': Kharge seeks President's intervention Kharge said that Union and the state governments have "completely failed in restoring peace and normalcy in Manipur during the last 18 months". He said, “...the people of the state have apparently lost confidence in both the governments and reasonably so.”

Kharge sought Droupadi Murmu's intervention while saying that the people of Manipur have lost their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi."The refusal of the Prime Minister to visit Manipur is beyond anybody's understanding," he said.

The Congress chief wrote, “With every passing day, the people of Manipur are becoming insecure on their own soil - their home turf having witnessed their infants, babies, children and women getting mercilessly killed.”

"With no succor coming from the governments involved, they are finding themselves completely isolated and helpless for more than 540 days now. Indeed, they have lost their faith in the Prime Minister of India and the Chief Minister of the State to protect their lives and properties," Kharge said.

Kharge told Murmu in the letter, “You may be aware that since May 2023 despite the demand of the people of Manipur, the Prime Minister has not visited the state. On the other hand, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha has been in Manipur thrice in the last 18 months and I, myself, have visited the state in this period. The refusal of the Prime Minister to visit Manipur is beyond anybody's understanding.”

How violence affect Manipur Kharge said that the continuous violence "as affected the economy of the state and the living conditions of its people with retail inflation going up to 10%."

He added that businesses are closed down, "jobs are getting lost, professionals have left their own homes, essential food items, medicines, essential commodities are in scarcity, national highways are blocked since May of 2023, schools and educational institutions are shut down, internally displaced persons are dying of suicide in relief camps. "

The Congress chief claimed that Manipur and its people are suffering silently, “which in turn has taken a huge toll on the mental health of the entire population.”

Appeal to President Kharge appealed to President Murmu "to uphold the constitutional propriety and immediately intervene to ensure the protection of lives and properties of our own citizens in Manipur, as enshrined in the Constitution."