Manipur crisis: Ex-Army Chief hints ‘Chinese aid’ to insurgents, says ‘Foreign agencies involvement can’t be ruled out'2 min read 29 Jul 2023, 05:29 PM IST
For the past three months, the northeastern state has been witnessing ethnic violence.
Amid the Manipur crisis gaining momentum across the country, former Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane said that involvement of foreign agencies 'cannot be ruled out', hinting at the role of 'Chinese aid to various insurgent groups', reported news agency ANI on 29 July.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×