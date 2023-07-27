Manipur: Centre holds talks with Kuki and Meiti communities; CM Biren warns Mizoram counterpart, says ‘don't interfere’2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 01:41 PM IST
The central government is holding talks with Kuki and Meiti community leaders in an attempt to pacify the ongoing violence in Manipur. Efforts to find a political solution between the two communities remain on standstill, which could potentially lead to more violence.
As the viral video from Manipur has once again united the opposition, the centre is desperately trying to find ways to pacify the state violence by communicating with Kuki and Meiti community leaders.
