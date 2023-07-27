The central government is holding talks with Kuki and Meiti community leaders in an attempt to pacify the ongoing violence in Manipur. Efforts to find a political solution between the two communities remain on standstill, which could potentially lead to more violence.
As the viral video from Manipur has once again united the opposition, the centre is desperately trying to find ways to pacify the state violence by communicating with Kuki and Meiti community leaders.
On Wednesday, the central government's appointed IB official for the Northeast, Akshay Mishra, held talks with the leaders of Kuki militant groups under the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with the government, reported Indian Express. In another round of talks, the government talked with the representatives of the Coordinating Committee of Manipur Integrity (COCOMI).
Amid growing dissent among opposition and neighboring states, especially Mizoram, Manipur CM has given a clear statement suggesting Mizoram CM to Zoramthanga not to interfere in the internal matters of another state. Recently, Zoramthanga joined a rally taken out in solidarity with the Kuki tribe in ethnic violence-hit Manipur.
A months-long of inter-mediation by the central government between the two communities is now focused on bringing peace to the state. The centre was engaged in talks before the May violence for a political solution. But the current series of conversations between the centre, and the two communities are mainly focused on finding a solution to the ongoing violence in the state, IE's Deptiman Tiwari reported citing sources.
Impact of the current round of talks between the Centre and Meiti and Kuki community
Regular monitoring of violent incidents in the state reflects the impact of the current round of talks. There has been some reduction in the degree of violence in the state. However, some incidents of firing and arson are being reported almost every day in some areas, a Manipur security official told IE.
In a recent incident of violence, nearly 30 houses were gutted in fire after a mob set them on fire in Manipur's Moreh district on Wednesday. The abandoned houses were in the Moreh Bazar area close to the Myanmar border. The mob also partially burnt the Forest Guest House at Moreh. Afterwards, a gun battle also broke out between the attackers and the security forces. Days ago, two security force buses were set on fire in Kangpokpi district, the officials said.
As efforts are going on to bring a solution to the violence in Manipur, the political solution to bridge the gap between Meiti and Kuki communities remains at a standstill.
Political situation in Manipur is at stalemate
After losing all hope from the state government, Kukis are demanding a separate administration, but the CM is inclined towards status quo ante, reported IE. Both situations can trigger another chain of violence in the state. Separate administration to Kukis while anger Meities in the current situation, whereas, Kukis will not accept the status quo ante, a prominent political leader involved in the ongoing talks told IE.
