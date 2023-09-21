Manipur: Curfew reimposed in Imphal twin districts after mobs try to storm police stations over arrest of 5 youths1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Authorities reimposed curfew in the twin districts of Imphal from 5pm Thursday after protesters try to storm police stations and court arrest demanding the unconditional release of the five youths arrested last week for carrying sophisticated weapons and donning camouflage uniforms, PTI reported.