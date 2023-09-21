Authorities reimposed curfew in the twin districts of Imphal from 5pm Thursday after protesters try to storm police stations and court arrest demanding the unconditional release of the five youths arrested last week for carrying sophisticated weapons and donning camouflage uniforms

Authorities reimposed curfew in the twin districts of Imphal from 5pm Thursday after protesters try to storm police stations and court arrest demanding the unconditional release of the five youths arrested last week for carrying sophisticated weapons and donning camouflage uniforms, PTI reported.

More than 10 people were injured when Manipur security forces and RAF personnel fired tear gas shells on protesters to disperse the crowd trying to storm police stations

Hundreds of protesters holding placards and shouting slogans tried to enter the Porompat police station in Imphal East and Singjamei police station and Kwakeithel police outpost in Imphal West district, the report said. Similar attempts to enter Mayang Imphal police station in Imphal West district and Andro police station in Imphal East district were also reported.

The Imphal valley is witnessing protest called by six local clubs and Meira Paibis demanding the release of the five village volunteers.

"We were left with no option but to court arrest as the government failed to release the five village volunteers. If such village volunteers are arrested, who will protect the Meitei villages in the periphery of the hills and the valley Kuki Zo militants," PTI quoted a protester at Porompat as saying.

"The decision to launch the 'voluntary mass arrest' agitation was taken after the government took no steps to release the five arrested youths," All Langthabal Kendra United Clubs Coordinating Committee president Yumnam Hitler was reported as saying.

"Curfew hours, which was relaxed from 5am to 9pm on September 21, stands withdrawn with effect from 5pm and restriction of movement of general public outside their residences is enforced in all areas of Imphal West district," an official order by the district magistrate of Imphal West read. Similar orders were also imposed in Imphal East district, officials added.

On September 16, Manipur police had arrested five persons for carrying sophisticated weapons and donning camouflage uniforms. The police, in a statement, said all the five men had been produced before the judicial magistrate and remanded to police custody.