Amid a raging second wave of coronavirus infections, the Manipur government has decided to declare all accredited working journalists as frontline workers. The state will now vaccinate the scribes against Covid-19 on priority.

"We recognise the effort of our journalists to disseminate news and risk they are exposed to, is no less than other frontline workers. In recognition of all accredited working journalist as frontline warriors, the state government will now vaccinate all the journalists on priority," state Chief Minister N Biren Singh wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, the CM had informed that four more Covid care centres, with a capacity of over 1,000 beds, have started functioning in the state.

"250 bedded Covid Care Centre at Bal Bhawan, Khuman Lampak and 70 bedded CCC at Bishnupur have started functioning," the CM had tweeted.

Apart from Manipur, Goa too on Wednesday said that journalists have been included in the group of frontline workers and will be vaccinated on priority.

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office said the Council of Ministers resolved to recognise accredited journalists and other media personnel as certified by DIP or any officer authorised to certify by him/her as 'frontline workers'.

Prior to this, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said journalists in the state will be vaccinated on priority.

"All journalists will be vaccinated on priority in the state. I have instructed the Additional Chief Secretary (Health) in this regard. We will fight together and win this battle against Corona. Corona will lose again, Jharkhand will win again!" Soren said in a tweet.

Some other states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh have already said that priority will be given to journalists in the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

